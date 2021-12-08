The Leeds United striker came on as a substitute against Brentford after spending a large chunk of the season sidelined with an injury and it wasn't long before he was back in the goals.

Bamford grabbed the equaliser for the Whites in stoppage time – his first goal since Leeds’ draw against Burnley in August.

The draw means Marcelo Bielsa’s side have lost only once in their last five Premier League fixtures, though they now face a tough run with matches against Chelsea, Manchester citry, Arsenal and Liverpool coming up before the end of the year.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Everton eyeing swoop for Serie A striker Everton are reportedly considering a move for Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone, who is impressing on loan with Hellas Verona. The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 Serie A matches this season. (Fichajes) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

2. Liverpool leading race for Borussia Dortmund gem Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Bundesliga club are likely to ask for £90 million for the former Birmingham CIty teenager. (Mirror) Photo: Joosep Martinson Photo Sales

3. Liverpool to launch surprise move for Real Madrid star Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to Anfield. The Reds have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park this season. (FourFourTwo) Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Photo Sales

4. Brighton join race to sign Besiktas striker Brighton & Hove Albion have entered the race to sign Cyle Larin from Besiktas. The forward - who has five goals this season - is being monitored by West Ham, Everton and Southampton. (TEAMtalk) Photo: OZAN KOSE Photo Sales