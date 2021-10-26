The Whites take a break from Premier League action on Tuesday when they travel to the capital to face Arsenal at the Emirates in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Bielsa's men have won just once in the top flight this term so far since the summer break, earning seven points from nine matches.

Leeds have been hit by somewhat of an injury crisis though Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road will have given renewed hope to supporters.

The visitors took the lead in the first half before United rallied late to earn a deserved point in front of a raucous crowd in LS11.

Bielsa has had to be inventive with some of his line-ups this season amid the treatment room woes, opting to move players around the pitch and rely on a number of the club's Under-23s squad.

Throughout it, though, he has never lost sight of the way he wants his side to set out and play, says one of his key midfielder's.

"To be honest, he hasn't changed much," Phillips said of his head coach.

"He's always the same person whether we are winning or losing. He doesn't make us feel more or less comfortable, he has always been very honest with us and adamant, talking a lot about the way we want to play.

"He never wants to change that so he has always been the same, telling us what we need to do and how we get better."

The Whites supporters were vital in helping push their team over the line at Elland Road last weekend, providing vocal backing as Leeds pushed on late to score in added time.

Phillips - who is a Thorp Arch academy product and knows all too well what it means to pull on the shirt - says it is a pleasure to have the stands back filled to the brim once again.

"It's very special to see all the fans," the Yorkshire Pirlo added.

"I never thought the Leeds United fan-base could get any louder. Over the last few games home and away, it's been ridiculous.

"I am very happy for them [the fans] to be back - they've been waiting a long time for it. After the pain of missing last year, with us doing so well, they just want to see us playing again and in the Premier League.

"Hopefully, we can start building a little run together now for them."

