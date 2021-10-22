Bakke made 192 appearances for Leeds between 1999 and 2006 including 128 outings in the Premier League and 34 in either the Champions League, Champions League qualifiers or UEFA Cup.

The Norwegian international even stepped out in the second leg of the 2001 Champions League semi-final against Valencia and says there are similarities between the present day side and the team in which he used to star for.

Leeds sit fourth-bottom in the Premier League table in their second season back in the country's top flight after a 16-year absence but Bakke has given the present day side his ultimate backing and has compared Raphinha, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips to three star men of yesteryear.

Asked how the two sides compared, Bakke told the Official Leeds United Podcast: "I think it's very similar.

"The way that Bielsa wants the team to play is more like the team that I came to - a lot of energy, a lot of pace, a lot of hard pressing football, attacking football.

"I think that's what Leeds supporters want.

"I think he brought the style back of what the Leeds fans wanted to come and see, you can dominate the game and you are playing quick, attacking football with a lot of pace so it is something that I see.

"Of course, it goes a lot quicker now than when I was playing.

"But you had Harry Kewell of course as well with the pace, we have Raphinha now, a similar type of player. All clubs need players like this.

"You have Bamford, we had Viduka so I would say it is a similar type of football.

"You have Phillips there, we had Batty, you have energy in the team.

"Of course, with the players they have now and the football they play, at that time of course, it is quite similar to what Leeds fans want to see."

