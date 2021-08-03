In the end, Marcelo Bielsa opted for young Norwegian Kristoffer Klaesson, and now that his move to England has been wrapped up, the stopper has made it clear just how excited he is to get started.

Speaking to LUTV, he said: “I know a couple of them [Norwegians who have played for the Whites] and Leeds has a huge fan base in Norway. It is fun for them and for me to finally be here. It’s a big step from Valerenga where I was before.

“But I feel like it is the right step and I can develop here and one day maybe play in the Premier League for Leeds.

“The coaching staff here are brilliant with the goalkeeping coach and Marcelo and everyone.

“I think I can develop a lot here over the years. Hopefully I will progress with Illan and Marcos (Abad) and the coaches here and hopefully I will play here one day.

“Of course my aim is to push him [Meslier] as hard as I can and to make him play his best all the time.

“For me it’s to develop and maybe one day get the chance to play.”

Klaesson added: “I’ve watched a bit of them play. It’s fun football. They like to play and it’s going to be fun. It’s a different style of play but I am ready for it.”

