Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites favourites to land £20m-rated striker, Leeds eye rapid full-back

The Whites will emerge from the international break eager to pick up some points, ahead of a brutal run of fixtures in December that will see them face four of the current top six, with three of the clashes away from Elland Road.
Meanwhile, Leeds ace Raphinha, who has just finished international duty with Brazil, has given an insight into his thoughts on breaking into the international set-up, and contended: “What player would not like to play against Argentina? I'm not saying it because of what happened in the final of the Copa América. But because Argentina is one of the best teams in the world.
“Their squad has players of a very high level and it is an opportunity to be able to participate in a game like that. It is one of the classics of world football, I wish I could play and participate with my teammates and get a victory.
Going on to discuss Leeds, he added: “From my first days at the club, I already saw how special Bielsa was. He is a guy who works a lot, who knows a lot about football. He is the typical professional who dedicates 100% of his time to the institution he represents and we are very lucky that he is our coach. He knows how to get the most out of each one of us. This makes us raise our level.”
“Of course. I am very happy at Leeds and hopefully we can play in the Champions League.”
