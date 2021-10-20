Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites face fierce battle to sign ex-Man Utd starlet, Leeds chase £15m ex-Everton ace

Speaking after the game, in which the Saints' summer signing Armando Broja scored the winning goal, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted his side were worthy of the three points, and said: “It was a very deserved win I must say.
“We only scored once, but I thought the game was very good. We tried to be more dangerous and I think the plan worked quite well.
“It was a special game, for the way we played. I feel a lot of lifted pressure.”
Meanwhile, Whites ace Liam Cooper insisted the side were capable of find some form, and said: "We've got to (respond well to the defeat). You've got to expect that. We've got to do that.
“We'll be back in on Monday and we'll analyse where we have gone wrong and what we need to do to put it right.
“If there's any team in the league who is going to analyse it and put it right it's us and we will train during the week and go and try and get a result.”
Marcelo Bielsa's side host Wolves - a side they've lost their last five matches in a row to - at Elland Road this Saturday, and will be eager to get some more points on the table and start climbing up the division away from danger.
Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's enthralling action continues: