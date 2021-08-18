Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites eye double deal including £7m ace, Wolves plot raid for £25m-rated ex-PSG winger

The Whites will be eager to get some points of the board, following their harrowing 5-1 defeat to Man Utd last weekend that saw Marcelo Bielsa's side suffer a second-half collapse after making it equalising to make it 1-1 shortly after the break, as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes stole the show at Old Trafford.
Discussing Leeds' efforts after the game, ex-England and Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: “This is an expansive game. "Leeds are an expansive team, they can cause you a lot of problems with their expansive play.
“But if you are able to deal with their play and get control of the ball, if you can get turned as often as they did, there was some fantastic play from the midfield players when they were being fed the ball, getting turned with the ball and then attacking that space in front of the back four.”
He added: “If you have got the ability to do that then you find Pogba on the ball behind your midfield, you find Fernandes behind the midfield and you start to worry because if they are going to make the runs they did the ball is going to be fed in.
“Then you just hope I suppose that if you give them that amount of chances that they are going to miss them but they didn't look like missing.”
