Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites braced for 'massive' bid, Leeds tipped to lose battle for ex-Everton ace

The Whites went into the international break off the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Leicester City, and will be hopeful of moving further away from the relegation zone once the season resumes next week.

As things stand, Leeds are 15th in the table with just 11 points from as many games, and the pressure is on the team to pick up some points with fixtures against the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Diego Llorente has been signing the praises of his coach Marcelo Bielsa, and revealed: “I have not had any coach who analyses and studies so much every aspect of the game, no matter how small it may be.

“For Bielsa, football is his life. In summer he watches all the competitions and he is all day thinking about football. That shocked me because I have never had such a coach.

“He also works in a very specific way, which at first surprises you a bit, but then you see that everything has a reason. He analyses individual videos with you and I think he is one of the most complete trainers I have ever had.”

“It’s one of the individual goals that I set myself [playing for Spain] and that only happens by having continuity and doing a good job at Leeds.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Pr emier League , as the top tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week:

1. Spurs face competition for Celik Spurs and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with a move for Lille right-back Zeki Celik. The 24-year-old, who is also on Roma's radar, featured for Turkey in last summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament. (Sport Witness) Photo: ALBERTO LINGRIA Photo Sales

2. Kane speaks out on City transfer saga Spurs striker Harry Kane has spoken out on his summer transfer saga with Manchester City, insisting he handled the speculation linking him with the Citizens well. Spurs refused to sell the England captain, despite City make a £125m offer. (Evening Standard) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Gunners keen on Pino Arsenal have been linked with a move for Villarreal sensation Yeremi Pino, as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his overhaul of the Gunners' playing squad. The 19-year-old ace has impressed in La Liga so far this season, and has two caps for Spain's senior side. (Fichajes) Photo: JOSE JORDAN Photo Sales

4. Valencia keep tabs on Traore Wolves winger Adama Traore is believed to be of interest to La Liga side Valencia. His manager Bruno Lage has recently been forced to deny allegations that he's been told to drop the player amid struggles to tie him down to a new deal. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales