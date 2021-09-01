Leeds United, Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa were left to reflect on a busy few months of wheeling and dealing in the market.
On deadline day, Leeds saw the arrival of winger Daniel James from Manchester United while another wide man in Helder Costa departed the club for La Liga side Valencia.
A number of other youngsters left as United's squad shaped up for the 2021/22 campaign - at least until January and the winter window, anyway.
"For me, for my football career, it’s the right decision. It’s time to move on career-wise and I’m looking forward to it," James said after securing his move to Elland Road.
"Don't get me wrong, I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United], I made great friends, the staff were amazing to me and so were the fans, but for me, it's time to move on career-wise and just to move forward, so yeah I'm looking forward to it.
"I'm a different player and a different person. I'd only played half-a-season when I nearly signed here last time, but I've now got games under my belt at the top level and I'd like to think I can add something here."
Here, we run through all of today's latest paper talk after the summer window shut... transfer chatter never rests: