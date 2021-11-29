Leeds stormed to a ninth-placed Premier League finish as a newly-promoted side last season and Redknapp says he was a big fan of watching Bielsa's swashbuckling football, in victory or defeat.

But Bielsa’s men sit fourth-bottom after 13 games of the current campaign and fashioned very few chances in Saturday's goalless draw at Brighton who had to settle for a point despite 20 attempts at goal, Leeds saved by the post three times.

The Whites offered 11 attempts at goal, four of which were on target, but their best two chances did not arrive until the closing stages as 'keeper Robert Sanchez pulled off two fine saves to deny substitute Tyler Roberts.

But Sanchez was relatively untroubled beforehand and former England midfielder Redknapp said of the Brighton 'keeper on Sky Sports: "At one point I thought he might have got frost bite, he had that little to do.

"And then he came good with a couple of good saves.

"But when I watch Leeds right now, I used to love it and I didn't mind it when they lost 5-3.

"Everyone used to complain because they were so open but at least it was exciting.

"I think with Bielsa, that's how we have always associated his teams with playing.

"Right now, that worried me that performance. I am seeing that too often.

"There's no real excitement about the way they play.

"I looked at Kalvin Phillips, I'm not sure if it was an injury or just maybe a tactical change.

"With someone who is so important to the team, he is playing him at centre back and he needs playing in centre midfield, I can see his body language, he is not enjoying that.

"They need to pick it up really quickly.

"I know they have got players to come back but there's a lot of bad performances that I am seeing."

Saturday's draw left Leeds three points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Burnley who are at home to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites are back in action on Tuesday night when mid-table Crystal Palace visit Elland Road.

