Leeds smashed their transfer record to sign Rodrigo for £27m from Valencia last August but the Spaniard’s first season at Elland Road was disrupted by both a series of injury niggles and coronavirus.

The forward was limited to making 14 Premier League starts but ten have already presented themselves in the new campaign and Rodrigo is now back in the Spanish national squad, helping his country qualify for next year’s Qatar World Cup.

The 30-year-old came off the bench to help Spain over the line with Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Sweden in Seville and former Whites striker Beckford feels Leeds are now finally seeing their record signing at his best.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Beckford said of the Spaniard: “Rodrigo is one of those players where you can see the quality that he has, you can see the energy that he has and you can see that his technical ability is brilliant.

“I just feel that his fitness levels weren’t quite up to scratch and now, because he has had that run of games, you can see what he is about and this is the Rodrigo that we signed.

“We are seeing it for us but we are also seeing it for the Spain national team as well.

“I am so happy for him, he is looking the real deal now.

“I just want to see him get in and amongst the goals a little bit more and shoot us up that table but I am buzzing to see that as well.”

