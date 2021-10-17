Leeds United transfer rumours: Liverpool enter race to sign Leeds target, Sevilla defender's agent asked to speak with Manchester United

Liverpool have entered the race to sign a Leeds United target with Arsenal also thought to be monitoring the player while the latest big name to be linked with Newcastle United is Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland.

Barcelona are reportedly planning January moves for Manchester City’s England forward Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Elsewhere in Spain, Real Madrid want Mohamed Salah and could offer former Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Liverpool, plus cash, for the Egyptian star.

Robert Lewandowski's agent has touted Manchester City is a "possible destination" for the Bayern Munich hitman while Arsenal have been liked with strikers from Everton and Real Madrid as potential replacements should they lose Alexandre Lacazette.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been given a boost in their bid to sign a Juventus player, who was thought to be a target of Burnley and Aston Villa in the summer, while a former Hammers midfielders has told Declan Rice to reject any transfer offers and remain at the London Stadium with a number of high profile clubs interested in the England international.

Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Barcelona want to sign out of favour Sterling Barcelona are planning a January move for Raheem Sterling with the England forward, 26, struggling to find a way into the starting line up at Manchester City on a regular basis this season (Mundo Deportivo)

2. Matic also wanted at Camp Nou Barca also want to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic next summer. The Serbian, 33, currently has 18 months left on his current Old Trafford deal (Sun on Sunday)

3. Hazard could return to England as part of Salah deal Real Madrid could offer former Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Liverpool as part of a deal to bring Mohamed Salah to the Bernabéu (@Ekremkonur)

4. Lewandowski to City a "serious possibility" says agent Robert Lewandowski's agent reportedly believes his client joining Manchester City is a "serious possibility" next year (Daily Star)