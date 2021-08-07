The Whites kick-off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face their bitter rivals at Old Trafford next weekend, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be hoping for a much better result than the 6-2 defeat they were handed on their last venture into the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils will take in their final pre-season friendly at home to Everton on Saturday - but everything is seemingly geared towards taking on the Whites a few days later.

Asked about the opening day clash against Leeds, Reds talisman Fernandes told manutd.com: “It’s already in our minds to be ready for that game, of course, because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game.

"We want to win against Everton and perform, but that game will serve to prepare us for the one against Leeds.

"The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.

"We are enjoying the time here and trying to get the group more and more ready for the game and to be a group of players who want to win for each other.

"That will be the most important thing for these two weeks before we arrive at that game.

"We have been training hard, everyone is training really well and everyone will be ready for the beginning of the season.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Toon told Phillips price Newcastle United could have to pay up to £15 million to sign Nat Phillips from Liverpool this summer. (The Athletic) (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Benitez wants Rondon reunion Ex-Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon could be on his way back to the Premier League, with Rafa Benitez eyeing a reunion at Everton. (The Sun) (Photo by Federico Parra - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Albion up Nunez offer Brighton have improved their bid for the signing for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with their offer now standing at £27.1 million. (Record) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CARLOS COSTA Buy photo

4. Dyche talks ongoing Burnley manager Sean Dyche has suggested that talks over his future are ongoing, but says he is enjoying himself at Turf Moor. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo