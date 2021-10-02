The Whites are still searching for their first victory of the season, and writing in a column for the YEP, the pundit said: “Leeds need a win in today’s clash against Watford at Elland Road and what we have seen so far is the reality and the brutality of what the Premier League is.

“We got to that first international break in September and I said it was so far so good.

“But they were still trying and looking for that first win to try and get the season kick-started.

“Leeds are a team that has had early defeats to deal with and also injuries to deal with.

“Now they are coming up against a Watford side that sit almost firmly in mid-table with Leeds just under the dotted line.

“It’s still very early days after just six games played but this absolutely has to be a game that they are looking to get three points from.

“I think you can even say must win for games such as this because getting ahead of the curve with regards to points per game ratio in the Premier League is paramount really.

“You can look at all the good work that Leeds went through last season but they managed to find themselves in a position come the end of the season where they could really enjoy it.

“They enjoyed the whole season of being back but there was no last day drama and no jeopardy with regards to their status at all.

“That was a job well done and they don’t want to follow that up with a season where they are constantly chasing the points to make sure that they are good and secure come the end of the season.

“They want to get ahead on that particular curve.”

