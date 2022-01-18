Forshaw and Junior Firpo both went off injured, clutching the back of their left legs, in the space of two first half minutes at the London Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa was forced to replace the senior pair with teenagers making their Premier League debuts in Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde, but the Whites still managed to pick up a vital 3-2 win in the capital.

Speaking after the game Bielsa said the problems were muscular and the early double substitution was difficult to take.

“Of course, the game being so early on where we had constructed our best moments; to have to generate adaptation with two substitutions always has its cost,” said the head coach.

Firpo posted on his Instagram account after the game, saying: “Also, sad about the injury, I will work very hard to come back stronger.”

Forshaw has now followed suit, with more encouraging news for Whites supporters.

“Thanks for all the messages, it’s only a small hamstring injury,” he said.

“I’m fighting to be ready for Saturday, if not I’ll be back straight after the break.”

The former Brentford and Middlesbrough man spent almost two years out of action through a complex hip injury before returning to Bielsa’s side earlier this season and once again becoming a mainstay.

1. Eriksen race is on Crystal Palace and Fulham have held talks for free agent Christian Eriksen. Brentford are leading the chase for the Dane. (90min) (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Gunners submit Vlahovic bid Arsenal have ‘submitted a hefty £50m bid’ for Dusan Vlahovic, and their offer also includes a permanent move for Lucas Torreria, who is on loan at Fiorentina already. (Corriere della Sera) (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Toon want Lacazette Newcastle United have made an offer to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to sign him this month, with a salary of around £6.7m per season on the table. (TMW) (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Clarets eye Campbell Burnley could turn to Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell in their efforts to replace Chris Wood this month. (Sunday Mirror) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo Sales