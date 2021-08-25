Orta insists the 21-year-old could yet make a contribution at Elland Road and there is no option in the deal that would allow Rovers to make the move permanent.

“We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool," he said.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Poveda was a January 2020 signing from Manchester City in January 2020 and has made 20 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

The head coach addressed Poveda's situation last week, saying it was different to the scenario facing Niall Huggins, who last week made the permanent move to Sunderland having found himself outside the first team plans at Elland Road. Bielsa hinted that the competition facing Poveda was a factor in his absence from recent squads, however.

"The situation is different," he said.

"First of all he has had a close passage through the first team and he also has the habit of competing with the 18 players who absorb the majority of the games in the Premier League but there are also players who are also evolving and competing with him to be part of the group."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Watford want Hayden Watford have set their sights on signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden permanently before the transfer window closes. The midfielder is keen on a move to Vicarage Road. (Football Insider) (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Albion willing to sell Walton Brighton are willing to let Norwich City and Nottingham Forest target Christian Walton leave after slashing their asking price. (Football Insider) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Toon plot late Cornet bid Newcastle United and West Ham are weighing up late bids for Lyon’s Maxwell Cornet. Burnley have already tabled an offer of around £15 million for the Ivorian. (90Min) (Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Cucurella move on hold Getafe have put a hold on Marc Cucurella’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion as they argue over the type of payment. (EsportsRAC1) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT Photo Sales