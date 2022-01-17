Leeds United transfer rumours: Leeds able to meet £20.8m asking price for Uruguayan international, Aston Villa on course to sign Sheffield United keeper

Newcastle United continue to dominate the transfer news cycle and have now been linked with a move for a former Real Madrid goalkeeper and have also reportedly had a loan bid for a Manchester United midfielder rejected by the player.

Leeds United are understood to be the only interested club who can afford to stump up the £20.8 million asking price for a Serie A midfielder while Burnley could miss out on a former Liverpool striker with the player’s current club confident of keeping him until at least the end of the current season.

Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Southampton, Watford and Norwich City to sign a highly rated teenage star while Arsenal are being linked with a move for a key Leicester City player with the foxes apparently “preparing” for the midfielder’s departure.

Chelsea have not opened talks with PSG but are thought to be interested in a bid to land a French international defender while a Serie A side are the latest club being linked with Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Finally, Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the January signing of a current Sheffield United player who is on loan from Serie A side AS Roma.

Here are Monday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Villa closing in on Olsen Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, currently on loan at Sheffield United from AS Roma, is on course to become Villa's latest January signing (Express)

2. Juventus considering move for Martial Juventus are the latest club thought to be considering a move for Manchester United's France striker Anthony Martial (Calciomercato)

3. Chelsea keen on Kurzawa but have not held talks Although reportedly interested in the player, Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)

4. Tielemans set to join Arsenal? Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted the club are planning for midfielder Youri Tielemans' departure with Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Belgium international in the summer (Mirror)