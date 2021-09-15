Leeds United transfer rumours: Ex-Whites starlet striker tipped to join top tier rivals, Liverpool challenge deemed 'clearly' accidental

The Whites have a solid recent record against the Magpies, and should be confident of picking up the three points against a side who once again failed to invest in quality new signings last summer.

Speaking ahead of the game, Whites ace Stuart Dallas reflected on the 'second season syndrome' tag that has threatened to follow the side, as it did Sheffield United last season. He said: “People tend to say that (the second season after promotion is tougher than the first) but it doesn’t have to be.

“A lot of people say that. It’s easy to say that now, looking after four games we’ve got two points, it’s easy for people to say that the second season’s always difficult.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season, there’s no getting away from that. We’ve got to start turning our performances into wins and hopefully that’ll start next Friday at Newcastle.”

Focusing on last weekend's 3-0 loss to Liverpool, he said: "Of course a heavy defeat is never good, it’s important that we use the performance.”

“We won’t change but we’ve got to be better at what we do. We’ve got to try and improve and be better. We can learn a lot from this, we can, but at the minute we’re really really disappointed with the result.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action begins:

