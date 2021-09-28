Leeds United dropped down the table following Saturday’s loss to West Ham United at Elland Road.

The defeat allowed Newcastle United to leapfrog the Whites on goal difference, meaning that after six games, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the relegation zone.

It was a tough afternoon out for all of Bielsa’s men, but perhaps none more so than 19-year-old Cresswell, who made his first Premier League appearance as the Whites struggled with the pressures of an injury-ravaged squad.

Cresswell acquitted himself admirably, but could not prevent heartbreak for the Whites on a gloomy afternoon at Elland Road.

“Sometimes results happen that shouldn’t happen,” the centre-back said. “In football, you never know what could happen.

“Both teams battled hard today so it was tough to call.

“In the moment I’m gutted we lost.”

The defeat means Leeds have taken just three points from their first six games of the season, a poor total compared with the ten points achieved in the same period this time last year.

Following his first league appearance, Cresswell is hopeful that the Whites can turn around their difficult run of form.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard every day,” he said.

“We’ve just got to stick together and work as hard as we can, hopefully the results will come soon.

“Very soon,” he added.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below...

1. Leeds backed for January spree Leeds United need to make as many as five or six signings in the January transfer window, according to former top flight striker Frank McAvennie. (Football Insider) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Toon eye Gattuso Newcastle United are considering a move for former AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso if they sack Steve Bruce. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales

3. Liverpool agree Bissouma fee Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of 2022 after the club agreed a fee with Brighton for midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Fichajes) (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Everton want double Real deal Everton are plotting January loan moves for Real Madrid duo Isco and Luka Jovic. (Defensa Central) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales