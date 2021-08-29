The Clarets boss tried to sign the England international back in 2019, but saw his efforts rebuffed by an adamant Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking earlier in the week, he said: "I thought he was a very good player then, and I think he’s a very good player now.

"He’s developed since then and continues to do so, so fair play to him. He was a player we were interested in, but unfortunately the finance was out of our range.

“I liked him then and I like him now, I think he’s a very good player who has shown that. It doesn’t need me to say that and he’s shown that.”

Dyche also revealed that he was one of the majors players at Burnley pushing for his signature over two years ago.

“It’s not an exact science," he continued. "Your scouts are out there collecting information, they are scurrying around, and sometimes one catches your eye.

"He was one that I, I don’t think my staff liked him as much, but I was strong on him. I was quite strong on that one and I thought he would have been a good acquisition for us, but we couldn’t do it.

"The chairman at the time wouldn’t put the money in that it would have taken.

“That’s the way it goes and he’s proven himself. He’s a player who I thought could continue to improve and he has.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Liverpool could swoop for Bissouma Brighton are plotting a late-window move for Lille midfielder Cheikh Niasse amid fears they could lose Yves Bissouma to Liverpool. (Football Insider) (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2. Cresswell tipped for exit Kevin Phillips is tipping Charlie Cresswell to leave Leeds United on loan in the final days of the window after signing a new deal. (Football Insider) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Toffees keen on Maitland-Niles Everton have made an approach to take Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Hammers keen on Mckennie West Ham have now made an interesting offer for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. (Tuttosport) (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales