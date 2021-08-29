The Clarets boss tried to sign the England international back in 2019, but saw his efforts rebuffed by an adamant Marcelo Bielsa.
Speaking earlier in the week, he said: "I thought he was a very good player then, and I think he’s a very good player now.
"He’s developed since then and continues to do so, so fair play to him. He was a player we were interested in, but unfortunately the finance was out of our range.
“I liked him then and I like him now, I think he’s a very good player who has shown that. It doesn’t need me to say that and he’s shown that.”
Dyche also revealed that he was one of the majors players at Burnley pushing for his signature over two years ago.
“It’s not an exact science," he continued. "Your scouts are out there collecting information, they are scurrying around, and sometimes one catches your eye.
"He was one that I, I don’t think my staff liked him as much, but I was strong on him. I was quite strong on that one and I thought he would have been a good acquisition for us, but we couldn’t do it.
"The chairman at the time wouldn’t put the money in that it would have taken.
“That’s the way it goes and he’s proven himself. He’s a player who I thought could continue to improve and he has.”
