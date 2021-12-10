Robin Koch has overcome his pelvic injury but remains out with illness and will resume training this weekend.

Despite returning to the matchday squad and scoring the equaliser against Brentford, Patrick Bamford looks set to be sidelined once again after picking up a hamstring injury during the weekend’s match.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper also suffered similar injuries on Sunday and have both undergone treatment.

The news comes at a bad time for the Whites as they are facing clashes with Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Newcastle United join race for Portugal international Newcastle United face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The 22-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the La Liga club after moving to Spain for £113 million in 2019. (Calciomercato)

2. Burnley defender keen on West Ham move Burnley defender James Tarkowski is reportedly keen on working with David Moyes at West Ham, with both the Irons and Newcastle United interested in signing him. The centre-back's contract at Turf Moor expires next summer. (HITC)

3. PSG defender offered to Crystal Palace Crystal Palace have reportedly been offered Paris Saint-Germain outcast Layvin Kurzawa in January. The defender has fallen down the pecking order since he joined the club in 2015. (Jeunes Footeux)

4. Brighton linked with Poland wonderkid Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a move to sign highly-rated Polish prospect Kacper Kozlowski. The 18-year-old currently plays for Pogon Szczecin and has already made six appearances for the national team. (The Argus)