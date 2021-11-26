The Whites face Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow evening as they look to secure their third win of the season.

Despite a positive start for the Seagulls, Graham Potter’s side are without a victory since September and most recently lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

If Leeds are able to claim all three points they will move closer to safety – potentially up to 13th place.

Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to for as much as success as possible before a run that will see them face Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the space of two weeks.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Aston Villa to snap up rival's academy star Coventry City are set to lose 16-year-old Thierry Katsukunya to their Midlands rivals Aston Villa. The Premier League side will pay a six figure compensation fee for the defender. (Football League World) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Forest eye move for Brighton defender Nottingham Forest are weighing up a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts. The 19-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for the Seagulls. (Football League World) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales