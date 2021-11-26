26th November 2021 - Championship rumours

Leeds United transfer rumours: Barcelona open talks with Whites target, Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner

Leeds United travel to the south coast tomorrow.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:33 am

The Whites face Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow evening as they look to secure their third win of the season.

Despite a positive start for the Seagulls, Graham Potter’s side are without a victory since September and most recently lost 2-0 to Aston Villa.

If Leeds are able to claim all three points they will move closer to safety – potentially up to 13th place.

Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to for as much as success as possible before a run that will see them face Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the space of two weeks.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner

Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato)

2. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star

Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes)

3. Aston Villa to snap up rival's academy star

Coventry City are set to lose 16-year-old Thierry Katsukunya to their Midlands rivals Aston Villa. The Premier League side will pay a six figure compensation fee for the defender. (Football League World)

4. Forest eye move for Brighton defender

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts. The 19-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for the Seagulls. (Football League World)

