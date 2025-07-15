The latest Leeds United transfer rumour sees the club linked with a transfer battle with their Premier League rivals in the hope of securing a replacement for Illan Meslier and a midfield target still on course for a move.

Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with the club and reports suggest that Daniel Farke’s side are not the only English side interested in a move for the Belgian shot stopper, according to Belgium’s Gazet van Antwerpen.

Even though Lammens impressed in the Belgian Pro League last season, Royal Antwerp have signed a new goalkeeper in Taishi Brandon Nozawa.

The Sporting Director of Royal Antwerp, former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, made it clear in an interview that the club were looking to sell Lammens this summer, saying, “The transfer of Senne Lammens has to happen, because we’ve already signed his replacement. We’d rather not see a Butez-Lammens scenario again. Senne is our most sought-after player. There are plenty of clubs ready to make a move.”

The 23-year-old is also attracting interest from Manchester United and also newly promoted side Sunderland.

Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has suffered the same fate as Meslier in recent times and has been under heavy criticism for his poor form, so a move to Old Trafford makes sense for the young Royal Antwerp man as either back-up or even a potential starter.

Sunderland have already made moves in the Belgian market so far this summer, having signed Noah Sadiki from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge and are keeping tabs on Lemmens, who was recently named in the senior Belgium squad.

It is not yet known how intense Leeds’ interest in the former Beglum Under-21 international is but this report suggests a deal can be completed for around €20m, which is feasible for any of these Premier League clubs.

Midfield target is still on his way out of Champions League club

It has been widely reported that Leeds have had multiple bid turned down for midfield target Sean Longstaff but new reports from The Athletic detail how the move ‘seems likely’ due to Newcastle United’s need to raise funds for their big summer moves.

Sales are needed for the Magpies to complete the signings of their main targets and it has recently been reported that they have made a bid of around €75m to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, so that thinking would align.

The transfer fee of academy product Longstaff would go some way in allowing Newcastle to spend this summer, as 100% of the fee is seen as profit in financial rules.

One issue the report suggests is Eddie Howe’s desire for greater depth for the club’s European campaign and he is in no rush to let the homegrown talent go.

Leeds have already had three bids rejected for the midfielder, with their offer of £10m plus £2m in add-ons falling short last week.