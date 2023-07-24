The first senior signing of the new Farke and 49ers Enterprises Elland Road eras, Ampadu made a £7m move last week in order to start establishing himself as a permanent fixture.

Ever since he left Exeter City for Stamford Bridge, Ampadu has had to build the foundations of his career as a footballing temp, guesting for RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia. The first of those loan spells failed to yield the level of game time that Ampadu wanted and the latter three all ended in relegation, so he's nothing if not battle hardened.

"I've had my loans, had the game time and now it's time to kick on and show everyone what I can do," he said after a first run out in Leeds colours against Monaco at York.

"Four of them, even if the first I didn't play as much, although that was valuable because I learned about myself and the mental toughness you need in football. Every loan you learn from and game time is what you want and that's what I got.

"Now the time is to settle myself, stabilise and that's the best way to progress as a player."

Ampadu, though still only 23, can hardly be described as wet behind the ears. He has 44 senior international caps for Wales and experience of the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and League Two. It's almost seven years since he made his senior professional debut as a 15-year-old.

But Farke believes his new versatile addition has plenty of room for improvement and told him so in their preliminary talks prior to a deal being agreed. That might not have resonated with every player considering a step down from a Premier League club to one in the second tier, but as it happens it sat well with Ampadu.

"When I spoke to him he told me his style of play, obviously I was aware of his style of play, and he told me what he thinks I can do," said the new man.

"But he also told me some things he thinks that I can work on. As a player, you don't always get told that, but I like that. He sees me, he can see my potential and I thought he'd be good to work with. It's something that excited me.

"I like the project, I don't need to tell anyone, you all know what we want to try and achieve. We all know it'll take a lot of hard work to make it happen."

It's widely expected that Ampadu will make a home in one of Farke's defensive midfield slots, as he did on Saturday against Monaco, alongside teenager Archie Gray.

If Farke has revealed that as his plan then Ampadu is keeping it to himself for now, but says he's happy to play in either of the positions he has occupied for 132 of his 145 professional appearances.

"Everyone knows I'm comfortable playing midfielder or defender," he said.

"Today I was a midfielder so maybe that's the idea but he knows I can play as a defender as well. I'm happy playing both. Everyone knows he wants to try and play the ball. That's what we all want to do. So [in midfield] it's just about trying to get on the ball, trying to progress the team forward. Obviously, you have to be defensively aware and defensively solid as well. So both parts of the game."

The general consensus on Ampadu's first outing for Leeds was that he slotted in quite nicely, getting to grips with the game after the hosts' unsteady start and growing in influence as the first half went on.

Leeds take on Nottingham Forest on Thursday and Hearts at the weekend, when Ampadu hopes to be even better.

"Definitely more to come - it was my first pre-season minutes," he said.

"That's not an excuse, by the way, but you know, just getting the minutes in the legs. But definitely more to come."

