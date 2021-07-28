Leeds United transfer news: Whites tipped to rival Juventus for £26m-rated star winger, Man Utd could land £50m transfer boost

With an abundance of friendly matches ahead of them, the Whites opted to field a side comprised almost entirely of their U23 stars, but found space on the bench for Adam Forshaw, who received a rapturous reception when he came on on the hour mark, ending a lengthy absence with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Leeds prospect Leif Davis will be hoping for plenty of first-team football next season, after sealing a season-long loan move to Bournemouth

He told the Cherries' website: “I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down.

“Now I'm down here I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong. The stadium's beautiful, I can't wait to see all the fans in.

Their chief executive, Neill Blake, added: “We are delighted to bring Leif to the club as he is very highly regarded at Leeds.

“He is a young player with a great deal of potential who has already experienced playing in the Premier League and Championship. Leif will certainly bolster our defensive resources and add to what is shaping up to be a very exciting and talented squad.

“I know he will enjoy working with Scott and his management team and they will be looking to help Leif continue his development while he is with us. We would like to publicly thank Leeds United and their head coach Marcelo Bielsa for allowing us to bring Leif here on a season-long loan.”We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Spurs stalwart seal exit Spurs have confirmed the exit of defender Toby Alderweireld, ahead of his move to Qatari side Al-Duhail. The Belgium international, who spent six trophyless years with Spurs, is set to be replaced by Atalanta's Cristian Romero. (Guardian) Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Buy photo

2. Bailey battle hots up The likes of Wolves and Southampton are said to have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Leon Bailey. The Jamaica international, who could cost around £30m, scored 15 goals for the Bundesliga outfit last season. (90min) Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA Buy photo

3. Blues close in on first summer signing Chelsea are closing in on their first signing of the season, with goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli set to join from Fulham. The 29-year-old free agent, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, will be the Blues third-choice stopper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Sky Sports) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Magpies favourites to sign Barkley Newcastle United have become the fresh favourites to sign Chelsea's £15m midfielder Ross Barkley. The ex-Everton man spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, and could be moved on permanently to boost the Blues' transfer budget. (SkyBet) Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo