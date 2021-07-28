Leeds United transfer news: Whites tipped to rival Juventus for £26m-rated star winger, Man Utd could land £50m transfer boost
Leeds United's pre-season continued last night, as a youthful Whites side defeated Guiseley 3-2 thriller at Nethermoor Park.
With an abundance of friendly matches ahead of them, the Whites opted to field a side comprised almost entirely of their U23 stars, but found space on the bench for Adam Forshaw, who received a rapturous reception when he came on on the hour mark, ending a lengthy absence with a hip injury.
Meanwhile, Leeds prospect Leif Davis will be hoping for plenty of first-team football next season, after sealing a season-long loan move to Bournemouth
He told the Cherries' website: “I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down.
“Now I'm down here I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong. The stadium's beautiful, I can't wait to see all the fans in.
Their chief executive, Neill Blake, added: “We are delighted to bring Leif to the club as he is very highly regarded at Leeds.
“He is a young player with a great deal of potential who has already experienced playing in the Premier League and Championship. Leif will certainly bolster our defensive resources and add to what is shaping up to be a very exciting and talented squad.
"He is a young player with a great deal of potential who has already experienced playing in the Premier League and Championship. Leif will certainly bolster our defensive resources and add to what is shaping up to be a very exciting and talented squad.

"I know he will enjoy working with Scott and his management team and they will be looking to help Leif continue his development while he is with us. We would like to publicly thank Leeds United and their head coach Marcelo Bielsa for allowing us to bring Leif here on a season-long loan."