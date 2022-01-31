Leeds United transfer news: Whites tipped to beat Wolves to £20m-rated international star, Chelsea flop on radar

The Whites could also be set to rebuff offers for some of their star players, as their top tier rivals continue to monitor a number of Leeds' top talents.

After today, thoughts will turn to next week when the Premier League makes its return, and Leeds travel to take on Aston Villa in what should be an entertaining Wednesday night clash.

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Robin Koch has been discussing his struggles with injury since joining the club, and revealed: “I couldn't play for a long time and couldn't train with the team.

“We tried it first for six weeks without surgery, and tried again and again. Unfortunately, it didn't get any better, which got frustrating over time. It was then the right decision to have the operation performed by an absolute specialist in the USA. We met her together with the doctors from Leeds United and the medical team from the Germany national team.

“I started rehab as soon as possible and worked hard almost every day. I also had a little more time to read and was able to distract myself so well. I've read Kobe Bryant's biography and Winning, the book by Tim S. Grover, Bryant's and Michael Jordan's fitness coach. How the guys were mentally positioned is both impressive and inspiring at the same time.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the Premier League, as Leeds United gear up for what could be a hectic deadline day:

1. Aubameyang heading to Barca Barcelona are closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The ex-Borussia Dortmund sensation has also been linked with Juventus, but the Catalan giants look to have pipped them to the post and sealed the deal. (The Athletic) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Duo jostle for AFCON star Leicester City and Aston Villa are said to be ready to battle it out for Metz centre-back Boubakar Kouyate, who has been impressing for Mali at AFCON 2022. The Ligue 1 ace, who is also on Southampton's radar, could cost just £16m. (The Sun) Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Photo Sales

3. Toffees close to midfielder deal Everton are closing in on a loan move for Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek. The ex-Ajax star is likely to be the first new signing for incoming manager Frank Lampard, who is set to be named as their new boss today. (BBC Sport) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4. Scotland ace in high demand Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley are believed to be among a number of clubs considering a late swoop for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes. The Scotland international has been in decent form for his side this season, scoring eight goals in 22 league outings. (90min) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales