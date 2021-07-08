Leeds are poised to sign former Liverpool youngster Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic according to The Mirror. McGurk, 18, joined Wigan from the Reds in 2016 but his contract at the Latics has now expired. The Mirror are reporting that Leeds have agreed terms with the exciting attacking midfielder and that sorting a compensation package for the Latics is all that remains. McGurk is yet to make his senior debut but has made five appearances in the FA Youth Cup, scoring three times and providing one assist. He would arrive from the same club as Joe Gelhardt.