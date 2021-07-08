LiveLeeds United transfer news: Whites poised to land exciting attacking youngster
LEEDS United are continuing to be linked with an array of players in the 2021 summer transfer window which has now been open for just over four weeks.
United's 2021-22 Premier League campaign will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a lunch-time kick-off on Saturday, August 14.
The Whites will be looking to kick on after last season's superb ninth-placed finish upon their first season back in the country's top flight after a 16-year absence.
Leeds have also had seven players representing the club at this summer's European Championships in which midfielder Kalvin Phillips has made Whites history by helping to guide England to the final.
The YEP brings you all the latest Leeds United news throughout the day here.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - July 8
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 08:32
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Whites poised to sign exciting attacking youngster
Leeds are poised to sign former Liverpool youngster Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic according to The Mirror. McGurk, 18, joined Wigan from the Reds in 2016 but his contract at the Latics has now expired. The Mirror are reporting that Leeds have agreed terms with the exciting attacking midfielder and that sorting a compensation package for the Latics is all that remains. McGurk is yet to make his senior debut but has made five appearances in the FA Youth Cup, scoring three times and providing one assist. He would arrive from the same club as Joe Gelhardt.