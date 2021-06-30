Leeds United transfer news: Whites look to seal £25m cut-price deal for Serie A ace, Arsenal eye £30m striker

The Whites stormed back to the top tier last season, and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League after dazzling fans and pundits alike by bringing Marcelo Bielsa's scintillating brand of football to the top tier and proving its worth with aplomb.

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate defied his critics once again last night as the Three Lions pulled off a heroic 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley, which saw them book their place in Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips starred once again in midfield alongside West Ham's Declan Rice, who said: “With me and Kalv, people are always going to write us off.

“I read stuff where people write us off and say we aren't good enough to be playing at this level. Well you've seen today, we are. Maybe yeah against Scotland we weren't at our best but we parked those performances to the side and I think that's part of being a top player.

“You have to move on, you have to be mentally strong and you have to go out there and keep putting in performance after performance.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Belgium boss favourite for Spurs job Roberto Martinez has been named as the bookies' favourite to land the Spurs job. The ex-Everton and Wigan boss will be looking to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 glory, but face the challenge of taking on Italy in the quarter-finals. (SkyBet)

2. Foxes could battle Reds for Berardi Leicester City look to be weighing up a move for Sassolou winger Domenico Berardi. However, they could face fierce competition from Liverpool for the player, who has spent his entire nine-year career to date with the Serie A side. (Gazetta Dello Sport)

3. Canaries join race for Delaney Norwich are rumoured to have joined Southampton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney. He made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga giants last season. (Sky Sports)

4. Fernandinho signs new City deal Man City captain Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay with the club. The Brazil international has won four league titles with the Citizens since he was snapped up from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. (Club website)