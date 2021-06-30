Leeds United transfer news: Whites look to seal £25m cut-price deal for Serie A ace, Arsenal eye £30m striker
Leeds United are gearing up for a busy few weeks ahead of the new Premier League season, as they look to secure quality new signings to take them to the next level in the 2021/22 campaign.
The Whites stormed back to the top tier last season, and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League after dazzling fans and pundits alike by bringing Marcelo Bielsa's scintillating brand of football to the top tier and proving its worth with aplomb.
Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate defied his critics once again last night as the Three Lions pulled off a heroic 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley, which saw them book their place in Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.
Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips starred once again in midfield alongside West Ham's Declan Rice, who said: “With me and Kalv, people are always going to write us off.
“I read stuff where people write us off and say we aren't good enough to be playing at this level. Well you've seen today, we are. Maybe yeah against Scotland we weren't at our best but we parked those performances to the side and I think that's part of being a top player.
“You have to move on, you have to be mentally strong and you have to go out there and keep putting in performance after performance.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: