Leeds United transfer news: Whites linked with shock move for £25m man, target makes bold decision

The result sees the Whites finish the midweek round of matches in 15th place in the Premier League table - five points clear of the relegation zone with 15 points from 14 matches.

Speaking after the win, Whites star Kalvin Phillips hit back at media suggestions that he had fallen out with manager Marcelo Bielsa, and stated: “I will play any position the manager asks me - if he wants me to play centre back I will play centre back, if he wants me to play goalkeeper I'll play goalkeeper. I respect him so much I will never fall out with him.

“I saw a lot of things on social media and TV that me and the manager had fallen out, it's never been the case and I wanted to put that to bed.”

Discussing the game, he added: “We got a little bit lucky in the final minutes with the handball (for the penalty). We're just very happy. There is always concern when you are creating chances and not scoring. We started struggling this season, so we are happy to get the three points.

“Rafa is a very good player and oozes with class, so I didn't expect anything else [than him to convert from the spot]. It is a massive win for us, we are very happy and have to try and go on a run of games now - we have a tough run of games before Christmas.”

Next up, Leeds take on newly promoted Brentford at home on Sunday afternoon.

Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action begins:

