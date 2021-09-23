Leeds United transfer news: Whites joined by AC Milan in race for youth international sensation, Man Utd 'keeper tipped for exit

Speaking after the game, Whites new boy Daniel James revealed how he travelled by helicopter ahead of the game following the birth of his son. He said: “I want to thank the manager for letting me stay up in Manchester to see my baby's birth.
“It was absolutely amazing and thankfully the baby was born just in time for me to get down for the game. It’s double happiness! As soon as the baby was born I had about an hour with the missus.
“We had our own time which is obviously nice and I ended up flying from Manchester on helicopter. It was nice, I got here and I played a full game and thank you again to the manager for letting me do that.”
Discussing the game itself, the Wales international added: “I think maybe we were disappointed because we created a lot of chances to go and win the game in normal time.
“But thankfully the boys stepped up and put the pens in the back of the net. All credit to the young boys that came on as well, they did so well and they stuck their penalties away. Full credit to them.
“It's not easy to stand up, come on for their debut and take a penalty. The number of penalty they were at, they maybe thought they wouldn't have taken one but you have got to be ready and they certainly were.”
