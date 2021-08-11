Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed boost in race for £10m-rated attacking midfielder, Man Utd pull plug on big-money deal

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear discussed the club's situation in terms of making new signings, and revealed: "If I was going to bet on it I would suggest there'll be little movement between now and the end of the window but if you had asked me at the same time last season I would have said there wouldn't be any movement and then we brought in Raphinha
“It can change and the strategy is very much to be ready but it has to be an exceptional opportunity and a player who moves the team forward."
He continued: “I think 'sit and wait' is probably unfair on the guys, it's a very active process, they're speaking to clubs, agents, monitoring the market place, trying to identify when an exceptional opportunity arises.
“But to reassure everybody, there is absolutely no panic at the training ground. I think Marcelo, Victor and Andrea and the team as well are very comfortable going into the first games with the team we had last season that served us so well, with the addition of Junior at left-back. But we're always on the lookout and we're very good at taking the opportunities when they arise.”
“The trading strategy that generated such great value with Robin (Koch), Diego (Llorente), Raphinha and Rodrigo, we're not going to move away from that. There's going to be no panic buying.
“The strategy from a year ago was to get it right last summer, we think we did get it right last summer, we think we've built a team which could last two years in this league, particularly when we overlay the fact we've been able to resist any offers for the marquee talent.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…