Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed boost in race for £10m-rated attacking midfielder, Man Utd pull plug on big-money deal

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear discussed the club's situation in terms of making new signings, and revealed: "If I was going to bet on it I would suggest there'll be little movement between now and the end of the window but if you had asked me at the same time last season I would have said there wouldn't be any movement and then we brought in Raphinha

“It can change and the strategy is very much to be ready but it has to be an exceptional opportunity and a player who moves the team forward."

He continued: “I think 'sit and wait' is probably unfair on the guys, it's a very active process, they're speaking to clubs, agents, monitoring the market place, trying to identify when an exceptional opportunity arises.

“But to reassure everybody, there is absolutely no panic at the training ground. I think Marcelo, Victor and Andrea and the team as well are very comfortable going into the first games with the team we had last season that served us so well, with the addition of Junior at left-back. But we're always on the lookout and we're very good at taking the opportunities when they arise.”

“The trading strategy that generated such great value with Robin (Koch), Diego (Llorente), Raphinha and Rodrigo, we're not going to move away from that. There's going to be no panic buying.

“The strategy from a year ago was to get it right last summer, we think we did get it right last summer, we think we've built a team which could last two years in this league, particularly when we overlay the fact we've been able to resist any offers for the marquee talent.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Hammers look to win race for Braithwaite West Ham are progressing with their attempts to sign Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, according to Spanish reports. However, Spurs could yet move for the Denmark international, if Harry Kane eventually leaves the club this month. (Sport Witness) Photo: PAU BARRENA Buy photo

2. Saints snap up Broja Southampton have confirmed the signing of Chelsea starlet Armando Broja on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old impressed during a temporary spell with Vitesse last season, and also picked up his first senior caps for Albania. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

3. Race for Zakaria intensifies Arsenal, Everton and Spurs have all been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria. The Swiss star could be available for just shy of £17m, due to ongoing injury issues that began in Spring last year. (BILD) Photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV Buy photo

4. Stones signs new deal Manchester City have confirmed that defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal to extend his stay with the Citizens until 2026. The 27-year-old played a key role in his side's Premier League winning campaign last season, and helped England reach the final of Euro 2020. (Club website) Photo: Pool Buy photo