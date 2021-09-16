Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed boost in €30m goal-machine race, Leeds could make bold contract call on star man

The build-up to the game has been disrupted by off-the-field issues surrounding Pascal Struijk's red card against Liverpool last weekend, and the decision to reject the appeal, despite the injured party - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott - claiming he didn't believe the foul was intentional.
Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett has criticised the match officials for their decision making strategy, which saw the Dutch defender given his marching orders after a VAR review. Hackett said: “What concerned me was the actual process.
“The natural instinct of the referee when he sees a bad challenge is to blow the whistle pretty hard and, as I understand it, Craig Pawson didn’t.
“I’m sure he was then in communication with his fourth official [Andy Madley]. It’s been a concern of mine for some months now that we often see managers come onto the pitch either to shake the hand of the referee or remonstrate over a decision and that, for me, is a worrying part of the process.
He added: “That conversation between Klopp and the referee did take place, we’re never going to be privy to what was said.
“It may well be the manager has just said he’s concerned about his player but there are professional people, doctors, top-level paramedics and the ambulance in addition to the clubs’ own medical teams. My worry was the manager coming on and having a discussion.
“It wasn’t a good selling process; it left some elements of doubt.”
