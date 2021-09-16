Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed boost in €30m goal-machine race, Leeds could make bold contract call on star man

The build-up to the game has been disrupted by off-the-field issues surrounding Pascal Struijk's red card against Liverpool last weekend, and the decision to reject the appeal, despite the injured party - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott - claiming he didn't believe the foul was intentional.

Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett has criticised the match officials for their decision making strategy, which saw the Dutch defender given his marching orders after a VAR review. Hackett said: “What concerned me was the actual process.

“The natural instinct of the referee when he sees a bad challenge is to blow the whistle pretty hard and, as I understand it, Craig Pawson didn’t.

“I’m sure he was then in communication with his fourth official [Andy Madley]. It’s been a concern of mine for some months now that we often see managers come onto the pitch either to shake the hand of the referee or remonstrate over a decision and that, for me, is a worrying part of the process.

He added: “That conversation between Klopp and the referee did take place, we’re never going to be privy to what was said.

“It may well be the manager has just said he’s concerned about his player but there are professional people, doctors, top-level paramedics and the ambulance in addition to the clubs’ own medical teams. My worry was the manager coming on and having a discussion.

“It wasn’t a good selling process; it left some elements of doubt.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action begins:

1. Wolves wanted Boateng Wolves are said to have made an attempt to sign 76-cap Germany international Jerome Boateng in the summer, but were ultimately "outplayed" Lyon, who landed him from Bayern Munich instead. He spent the 2010/11 season with Man City, joining the Bavarian giants. (Sport Witness)

2. Rudiger stalls over new deal Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is still no closer to agreeing a new contract at the club, and could leave in the summer to maximise his earning potential. It has been suggested that interested parties could double the £100k-per-week he currently earns. (Telegraph)

3. Ex-Magpies ace set for new challenge Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa is believed to be close to sealing a move to Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis, following his release from Bordeaux at the end of last season. The 34-year-old spent three Premier League campaign with the Magpies between 2011 and 2014. (L'Equipe)

4. Gunners could lure in Aouar with Champions League Arsenal have been tipped to move again for Lyon's Houssem Aouar in the summer, but his willingness to join is said to hinge on whether the Gunners secure Champions League football. They haven't been involved in the elite competition since the 2016/17 season. (Fichajes)