Leeds United transfer news: Whites front-runners to land £20m-rated Champions League ace, Leeds challenged for starlet

The home loss to Newcastle United saw the Whites enter the competitions mini-break 15th place in the league table, but they have a healthy seven point gap separating them from the relegation.

The Whites return to action in a couple of weeks, when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Robin Koch has claimed he's getting close to reaching his peak at the club, and said: “The intensity (in the Premier League) is different, the players are stronger, physically faster.

“My opponents are more robust, so you have to be wide awake every second. As a defender, you will automatically develop both athletically and on the pitch if you play against a top team with world-class players every week.

“I was also able to develop in the game with the ball, the coach [Marcelo Bielsa] and his style of play have a great influence on this. In addition to training at Leeds United, I put in a lot of extra shifts at home to be physically fit.”

He added: “It (last month's win over Burnley) was one of my first matches at a full Elland Road and it was an extremely important win for us.

“[It was] a wonderful start to the new year. I was the happiest person in the stadium. Fighting 90 minutes with my teammates at Elland Road without any problems – that was really fun.

“I'm feeling really good again and I'm on my way back to my top level. The year 2021 was a real challenge for me. In 2022 I want to attack, present myself in the best possible way, help the team and achieve as much as possible.”

