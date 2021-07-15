LiveLeeds United transfer news: Whites face Premier League and La Liga competition in goalkeeper chase
The countdown continues in Leeds United's pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
The Whites will start their second season back amongst the country's elite with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly away at Guiseley on Tuesday, July 27.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - July 15
Last updated: Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 09:04
- Transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
The new scholars and what they can expect...
Whites face competition in Norwegian goalkeeper chase
Leeds United have made an approach for 20-year-old Valerenga 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson but face competition from an unnamed Premier League rival and a La Liga side for the Norway under-21s stopper's services, according to the Daily Mirror. United's search for a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla has been narrowed to three candidates, namely Klaesson, Levante stopper Dani Cárdenas and Newcastle United custodian Freddie Woodman.