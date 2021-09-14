Leeds United transfer news: Whites could land £26m midfield target in January, Whites winger tipped for permanent exit

The result leaves Leeds in 17th place after four matches, with two draws and two losses from their opening fixtures.
Speaking after the game, Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani gave his verdict on the club's start to the campaign, and said: “We hope to make points next time, we can get better, [we] hope to get three points against West Ham and start even from Friday with Newcastle, we need to start to get more results.
“I am sure we will, I am confident. We have tough starts, two very strong sides here at Elland Road, Everton and Liverpool, [but] I am still positive that we can start our season again on Friday at Newcastle.”
He continued: “The difficult calendar at the beginning of this season is not giving us many options. We have only two points but we have plenty of time to get back to where we were last year.
“Our goal is to maintain the league and, if we maintain the league, we can build on our foundation.We invested a lot in players last year and this season and I think the club is going in the right direction to establish itself in the Premier League.”
The Whites will be confident of securing a solid result against the Magpies, given that they beat them 5-2 at home and 2-1 away last season.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: