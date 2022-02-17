Leeds United transfer news: Whites chase £10m-rated MLS sensation, Leeds boss linked with bizarre move

The Whites head into the match in poor form, having failed to win in their last three matches, and will be eager to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 loss to Everton.
Discussing Leeds' tough upcoming run of fixtures, which will see them play Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs in the space of just six days, Whites winger Daniel James said: “We are looking forward to them. We have got obviously three games next week as the Liverpool game has been put in between.
“It's the games we play for, we have maybe put a little bit more pressure on from not getting a result from this game but we are all confident going into it."
Meanwhile, Jack Harrison has given some insight into playing under Marcelo Bielsa, and revealed: “He goes into depth and he can just keep going and going and going. He goes down to how many times you touch the ball compared to other people.
“When we're doing drills in training, it's all about how you're passing the ball, the timing of it, the curl - instead of making it like this, you have to do it like this, or vice versa.
“The timing of runs, the associations that you have to build with your teammates is incredible. He sees all of this in every part of the pitch - for the wingers, the midfielders, the defenders - everything like that. It's just incredible the amount of detail he can go into.”
