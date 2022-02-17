Leeds United transfer news: Whites chase £10m-rated MLS sensation, Leeds boss linked with bizarre move

The Whites head into the match in poor form, having failed to win in their last three matches, and will be eager to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 loss to Everton.

Discussing Leeds' tough upcoming run of fixtures, which will see them play Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs in the space of just six days, Whites winger Daniel James said: “We are looking forward to them. We have got obviously three games next week as the Liverpool game has been put in between.

“It's the games we play for, we have maybe put a little bit more pressure on from not getting a result from this game but we are all confident going into it."

Meanwhile, Jack Harrison has given some insight into playing under Marcelo Bielsa, and revealed: “He goes into depth and he can just keep going and going and going. He goes down to how many times you touch the ball compared to other people.

“When we're doing drills in training, it's all about how you're passing the ball, the timing of it, the curl - instead of making it like this, you have to do it like this, or vice versa.

“The timing of runs, the associations that you have to build with your teammates is incredible. He sees all of this in every part of the pitch - for the wingers, the midfielders, the defenders - everything like that. It's just incredible the amount of detail he can go into.”

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's top tier action continues:

1. Broja in high demand Southampton are believed to be keen on signing current loan star Armando Broja on a permanent deal from Chelsea. However, Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on the Albanian sensation. (The Sun) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Gunners leading Leao race Arsenal look to be front-runners in the battle to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao. Wolves and Everton are also said to be keen, but the Gunners' desperation to strengthen their front-line could give them the edge of their Premier League rivals. (La Repubblica) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

3. Connolly opens up on career pressures Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has revealed he's felt under great pressure to reignite his career, after struggling for game time with the Seagulls. He scored for his current loan side Middlesbrough last weekend, in 4-1 win over Derby County. (Irish Examiner) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

4. Milan decision could see Magpies snatch Bellotti Newcastle United could land Torino striker Andrea Bellotti - if AC Milan decide to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic on for another season and delay the search for his successor. Belotti is currently said to have his "heart set" on a move to the San Siro, however. (Sport Witness) Photo: Paolo Bruno Photo Sales