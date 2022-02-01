Leeds United transfer news: Whites battle Serie A giants for £20m-rated ace, Leeds 'turn down' ex-Ajax star

While the Whites didn't sign any new stars, they did manage to keep hold of their existing ones, despite reported interest in both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
Addressing West Ham's links with a £50m swoop for Phillips, talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan took a pop at the Hammers' owners, and contended: “I don’t believe that there’s any real interest [in Phillips].
“Listen, first of all, the player’s got two-and-a-half years left on his contract.
“This is a standard way of operating that (David) Sullivan and (David) Gold have. Who in god’s name told them that Kalvin Phillips is ready to go to West Ham and wants to go to West Ham, and on what basis would they have gone in on a £50 million player who was never going to go there in the first place?
“It looks good on paper. We can all bid for players and make sure the media are aware of our ambitions without actually being able to conclude them.”
Meanwhile, Leeds are gearing up for their next Premier League clash, with an away clash to Aston Villa set to take place next Wednesday. A win for the Whites could see them move up to 13th in the table, as they look to continue their push away from the relegation zone.
