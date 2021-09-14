Leeds United transfer news - Whites appeal Pascal Struijk red card

Leeds United are still hunting their first win of the new Premier League season - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 3:09 pm
STILL WAITING: Leeds United are yet to record their first victory of the new Premier League season. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites took on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Elland Road on Sunday and fell to a 3-0 defeat as Mo Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane bagged a goal apiece.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Leeds also lost the services of Diego Llorente who was substituted due to a muscular injury as well as Pascal Struijk who was given a straight red card following a challenge on Harvey Elliott.

Friday's trip to Newcastle United is next but United's under-23s are in action on Tuesday evening against League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy (kick-off 7pm).

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from Elland Road here at the YEP's live blog.

Leeds United transfer news - September 14

Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 13:41

  • Whites back in action on Friday evening at Newcastle United.
  • Transfer window closed until January 1.
  • Leeds under-21s away at Tranmere tonight in EFL Trophy.
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 08:46

Radrizzani - we can start our season again

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:07

A big night for Leeds United’s youngsters

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 13:41

Whites appeal Struijk red card

Home
Page 1 of 1