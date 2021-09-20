Leeds United transfer news: Whites and West Ham face competition for £18m-rated striker, Leicester City join Leeds in battle for goal-machine

Speaking after the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed that Leeds were the better of the two sides, and said: “I think they just had the slight edge - even in the second half.

“From the start of the game you almost felt like Leeds were in control of the game and Newcastle are hoping to get something on the counter attack. There's nothing wrong with playing counter attack football, you can be really organised within your shape and cause problems to the opposition when you win that ball back.

“It's just when Newcastle aren't having the ball you don't feel they are that organised and you feel the opposition could score - that's the problem with it.

He continued: “I think there's a lot more control from Leeds in terms of actually having the ball. You can't say the games are controlled because they are always end to end with lots of shots going in.

“I just think there is better quality in Leeds in the way they play. I think last season will give them confidence and I don't really have any fears for Leeds being dragged into a relegation fight.”

The Whites will look to pick up a morale-boosting win tomorrow night, when they take on Fulham in third round of the Carabao Cup.

