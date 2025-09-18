The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to kick-start Premier League return.

Leeds United have made a slow start to the new season and already, there are fears about the knock-on effects that could have on next summer.

The Whites have taken four points from their opening four Premier League matches, but haven’t scored since their 1-0 opening weekend win over Everton -- and even that strike was a penalty. The pressure is now on in this weekend’s clash against Wolves.

Leeds spent big this summer following their promotion back to the top flight, with an outlay of around £100million serving to strengthen Daniel Farke’s side. But there was criticism over the club’s failure to adequately bolster the forward line, and that lack of firepower could ultimately hurt them in the relegation battle.

Should the worst happen, clubs will surely be lining up to poach Leeds' star players, including Ao Tanaka.

The Japan international recently made a shocking admission that he would've sought a move away from Elland Road in the summer had Leeds not made it out of the Championship. It stands to reason that Tanaka would take the same approach next summer if Farke's side are immediately relegated, especially given the midfielder has shown plenty of promise that he can adapt into a quality Premier League player.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford, Bournemouth and Celtic were among the clubs keeping tabs on Tanaka at the end of last season, alongside numerous German Bundesliga clubs, who will be familiar with the player following his 95-game spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf before arriving in Yorkshire.

TEAMtalk's report states that Tanaka is 'still on other clubs' radars', suggesting Leeds could find it very difficult to keep the 27-year-old without the attraction of top-flight football.

Whites target in new contract talks

Jhon Lucimi | Getty Images

One area where Leeds had no problem recruiting in the summer was at the back, with Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri and Anton Stach among the defenders, goalkeepers and holding midfielders they managed to sign.

However, one target the Yorkshire side did miss out on was Jhon Lucimi.

The Colombian centre-back -- capped 30 times by his country -- has been a key figure for Bologna since joining from Genk in 2022, playing 112 times across all competitions to help the Red and Blues qualify for last season's Champions League and win the 2024/25 Coppa Italia.

Leeds and Sunderland were understood to hold a serious interest in Lucimi over the summer, alongside 36-time Serie A champions Juventus.

But according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Bologna have now offered Lucimi a new contract that could keep him at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until the summer of 2029.

While Leeds' interest in the 27-year-old appears to have cooled, it's thought Sunderland could make another attempt for the player in January.

