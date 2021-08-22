Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Whites reportedly given boost in hunt for new midfielder
Leeds United picked up their first point of the new Premier League season against Everton on Saturday - and there are now just ten days left of the summer transfer window.
Goals from Mateusz Klich and Raphinha gave Marcelo Bielsa's Whites a 2-2 draw against the Toffees on Saturday as fans finally returned in full to the Elland Road stands.
Clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31 to conduct any more ins and outs.
On the playing front, Leeds are back in action on Tuesday evening with the second round Carabao Cup tie at home to Crewe.
United's third game of the Premier League season then presents itself away at Burnley next Sunday in a 2pm kick-off.
The fixture is the last game before the September international break.
Whites given boost in hunt for new midfielder
The Sunday Mirror claim that Huddersfield Town are prepared to sell Whites target Lewis O’Brien before the closure of the summer transfer window but that the Terriers value the player at £8m.
Important message about tickets for Crewe clash
Due to the large uptake in tickets over the past 24 hours, Leeds are expecting big queues on the day of the game.
Consequently, Leeds are advising supporters to collect their tickets early from the West Stand Ticket Office which will be open for collections from 9am until 5pm on Monday and from 9am until 7.45pm the following day.
However, only a limited amount of tickets remain for the game and supporters are advised to collect tickets before 12pm on Tuesday.
The second round clash is a 7.45pm kick-off.
Leeds sold 9,900 tickets for the game on Saturday alone.