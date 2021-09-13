Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Verdicts delivered on defeat to Liverpool
Leeds United are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites took on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Elland Road on Sunday and fell to a 3-0 reverse as Mo Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane bagged a goal apiece.
Leeds also lost the services of Diego Llorente who was substituted due to a muscular injury as well as Pascal Struijk who was given a straight red card following a challenge on Harvey Elliott.
Friday's trip to Newcastle United is next and you can keep up to date with all the latest news from Elland Road here at the YEP's live blog.
Leeds United transfer news RECAP- September 13
Last updated: Monday, 13 September, 2021, 17:10
- Leeds beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday.
- Whites back in action at Newcastle United on Friday night.
- Transfer window closed until January 1.
