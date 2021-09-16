Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Marcelo Bielsa press conference day

MISSION: Leeds United and head coach Marcelo Bielsa, centre, are still seeking a first win of the new Premier League season following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites return to action on Friday night with a trip to a Newcastle United side who are also still seeking their first league triumph of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is closed until January but the rumour mill continues in full swing.