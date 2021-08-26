Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Club Brugge put whopping price tag on Noa Lang

Leeds United are working their way towards Sunday's Premier League clash at Burnley - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:43 pm
Leeds United transfer news live. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

There are now just six days left of the summer transfer window which closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites bagged their first point of the new season through Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

Leeds then saw off Carabao Cup visitors Crewe Alexandra via a 3-0 victory on Tuesday evening and a trip to Fulham awaits in the third round.

Leeds United transfer news RECAP - August 26

Last updated: Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 14:47

  • Transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 09:28

Noa Lang price tag

Club Brugge have reportedly put a £30m price tag on winger Noa Lang according to Sport Voetbalmagazine.

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 12:15

Whites duo miss out on latest Spain squad

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 14:47

Congratulations Patrick Bamford

