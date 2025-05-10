Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reported Leeds transfer target was in action on Saturday afternoon.

Reported Leeds United transfer target Beto made his mark after big backing from David Moyes in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Fulham.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that 27-year-old striker Beto had emerged as a possible candidate to arrive at Elland Road this summer following the club’s promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Amid the speculation, Everton boss David Moyes handed Beto his 13th Premier League start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Fulham.

Jack Harrison, who remains on loan at Everton from Leeds, also started.

Fulham began brightly and went ahead with 17 minutes on the clock through Raul Jimenez.

Harrison then had a chance to level just before the break but his weak shot was saved by Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno.

But the Toffees drew level in first-half stoppage time as Vitaliy Mykolenko’s strike took a massive deflection en route to beating Leno to make it 1-1 at the break.

Everton then went ahead with 20 minutes left as a delivery from substitute Dwight McNeil picked out Michael Keane to convert.

Just three minutes later, Beto made his mark with a calm finish to put his side 3-1 in front and his strike proved the final goal of the game in which the striker was brought off one minute into second half stoppage time.

Moyes spoke of the importance of Beto at his pre-match press conference, giving the striker big backing by saying: “He has become a much more important player as the season has gone on.

“When we put him in the team initially it was mainly down to injuries. So, sometimes in football you need a bit of luck, you need an opening. He was so good, he scored against Tottenham, scored in the other games, he has been a real handful.

“He is looking a lot more assured and there are things we know he can do better. He is really trying to make a mark and let’s be honest, he probably has [done that].”