A Newcastle attacker has been linked with a summer move to the Whites.

Newcastle United have announced their 2025-26 retained list with a Leeds United-linked attacker update.

Leeds have been linked with a summer move for 33-year-old Magpies striker Callum Wilson who has found game time limited and is out of contract this summer.

Newcastle, though, have revealed that they have opened discussions with the forward about his future and that a new contract could still be agreed.

A statement released by the club read: “Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.

“Jamal Lewis will depart St James’ Park upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

“Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus will become a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on 30th June.

“All other first team players are retained, with an option activated to retain goalkeeper Mark Gillespie following recent contract extensions for Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn.”