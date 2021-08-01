Leeds have often been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore so speculation on this front is nothing new and Times journalist Duncan Castles has claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Whites have launched a £30m bid to sign the pacy Spain international. He also claims that Traore would not be keen on the move as he would see it as a sideways step. talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has since poured cold water on such claims, saying he has been told that Wolves have not received any bid from Leeds.