LiveLeeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites linked with move for Real Madrid winger, £30m Adama Traore claim dismissed
The Whites took in their latest pre-season friendly against Europa League-bound Real Betis on Saturday in Loughborough and fell to a 3-2 defeat.
Leeds have two more remaining friendlies, against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday and then a clash against Villarreal behind closed doors on Saturday evening.
The new Premier League season for Marcelo Bielsa's side will then begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Whites make approach for Real Madrid winger - report
Spanish publication Fichajes claim that Leeds are one of three Premier League clubs to have made an approach for Real Madrid’s Spain international winger Marco Asensio and are reporting that Real are ready to offload the 25-year-old this summer. Leicester City and Everton are the other two clubs credited with interest.
Nandez set for move
Leeds have been linked with a move for Cagliari Calcio’s Uruguay international midfielder Nahitan Nandez throughout the summer and Corriere dello Sport are claiming that the 25-year-old has his heart set on joining Inter Milan and looks set to sign for the Italian champions. In other news, Football Insider claim that Leeds have opened talks to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town.
£30m Adama Traore claim made
Leeds have often been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore so speculation on this front is nothing new and Times journalist Duncan Castles has claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Whites have launched a £30m bid to sign the pacy Spain international. He also claims that Traore would not be keen on the move as he would see it as a sideways step. talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has since poured cold water on such claims, saying he has been told that Wolves have not received any bid from Leeds.