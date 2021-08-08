Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Midfielder reportedly keen on Whites switch, SPL side want youngster
Leeds United will begin a second season back in the Premier League in just six days' time - and we will bring you all the latest in the club's continued build-up here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off from their pre-season friendlies with a 2-2 draw against Europa League holders Villarreal on Saturday evening in a game played behind closed doors at York City's new LNER Community Stadium.
A new Premier League campaign will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday lunch time.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - August 8
Last updated: Sunday, 08 August, 2021, 10:57
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
- Leeds drew 2-2 against Villarreal in Saturday’s final friendly.
- Manchester United away next in Saturday’s Premier League opener.
Pedraza’s message for Leeds
Pedraza’s message for Leeds
SPL side want Whites youngster - and O’Brien keen on Leeds move - report
SPL side Motherwell want to sign Whites youngster Robbie Gotts according to a report by The Sun on Sunday. They also say that Salford City are interested, not surprisingly as he spent the second half of last season on loan there. Gotts has not featured in pre-season. The Sun on Sunday also claim that reported Whites target Lewis O’Brien is keen on a move to Leeds and that the main stumbling block is the fee with the Terriers reportedly looking for £10m.
Matheus Cunha value soars amidst ‘flirting' with Whites
German publication Berliner Kurier are reporting that Hertha Berlin's Brazilian star forward Matheus Cunha has been 'flirting for months with a change, sometimes with the English Premier League club Leeds United, sometimes with Italian, French and Spanish clubs.' They say that 'finally, the Russian club Zenit St Petersburg was also present.' Cunha was signed for 18 million euros from RB Leipzig but the Berliner Kurier says the 22-year-old's value had already doubled before the Olympics final and that his price would soar further if he won gold. He did, and he also scored. It remains to be seen what happens next but the report says that there 'are many indications that despite a contract until 2025, he will no longer play for the capital club at all.'