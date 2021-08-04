LiveLeeds United transfer news LIVE: Jamie Shackleton linked with EFL switch
Leeds United will begin their new Premier League season in just ten days' time - and we will bring you all the latest news in the continued build-up to the new campaign here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take in their penultimate pre-season friendly through Wednesday evening's clash against Ajax in Amsterdam, a game for which there will be no away fans due to coronavirus restrictions.
The daily YEP blog will bring you all the up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Wednesday.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - August 4
Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 08:42
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Leeds play penultimate pre-season friendly against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening
Whites reportedly keen on Rangers duo
Leeds are keen on making moves for Rangers pair Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara this summer, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT.
The Whites tried to sign winger Kent last summer and midfielder Kamara has been another impressive figure for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Jamie Shackleton wanted by EFL side
Bournemouth are among a number of clubs interested in taking Jamie Shackleton on loan according to The Athletic.
Shackleton has been impressive in pre-season but would he start for Leeds? It’s all a question of game time.