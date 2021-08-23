Leeds wanted Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in to boost their midfield options but the England under-21 international opted instead to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan. In a piece by the Independent, Gallagher was asked why he picked Palace over Leeds and explained: “I liked what the manager Patrick Vieira was saying. I feel like it suited me very nicely and like I could express myself the best here. He wants me to do what I do best, which is basically all I want to hear. He knows the type of player I am. He knows that I want to get up and down the pitch and just play with freedom. That definitely helped persuade me. There has been a lot of tactical sessions – team-wise. I have not been here too long, but I have got the whole season to learn from him. Obviously he was a top player back in the day and he is a top manager as well, so I am very excited to work with him this season.”